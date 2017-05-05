(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arkansas National Guard Aviation Unit Returns From Overseas Deployment

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Spc. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 77th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade arrived home at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in north Little Rock, Ark. On May 5th. The ceremony was held at the Army Aviation Support Facility. The soldiers returned from a nine month deployment to numerous middle eastern countries in support of overseas contingency operations. The soldiers that returned home were recently replaced with other soldiers, also from the 77th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade.

