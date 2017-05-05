Soldiers from the 77th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade arrived home at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in north Little Rock, Ark. On May 5th. The ceremony was held at the Army Aviation Support Facility. The soldiers returned from a nine month deployment to numerous middle eastern countries in support of overseas contingency operations. The soldiers that returned home were recently replaced with other soldiers, also from the 77th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 22:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522934
|VIRIN:
|170505-Z-WE055-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104334385
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guard Aviation Unit Returns From Overseas Deployment, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT