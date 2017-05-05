Arkansas National Guard Aviation Unit Returns From Overseas Deployment

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522934" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 77th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade arrived home at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in north Little Rock, Ark. On May 5th. The ceremony was held at the Army Aviation Support Facility. The soldiers returned from a nine month deployment to numerous middle eastern countries in support of overseas contingency operations. The soldiers that returned home were recently replaced with other soldiers, also from the 77th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade.