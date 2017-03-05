(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northern Edge 2017 Kadena AB Interview Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua DeGuzman 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Interview with SrA Mitchell Donovan at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson,
    Alaska on May 03, 2017. Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed
    to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among
    the services. Thousands of participants from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines
    and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 20:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522929
    VIRIN: 170503-F-DP685-001
    Filename: DOD_104334035
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2017 Kadena AB Interview Part 1, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Alaska
    Kadena Air Base
    F-15
    Maintainer
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    NE17
    Northern Edge 2017

  Validate Your Account to Download
    • LEAVE A COMMENT