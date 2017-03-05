B-Roll of F-15 Maintainers attached to the 67th Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base,
Japan and Aircraft Takeoffs at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on May 03, 2017.
Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations,
techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands
of participants from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard
personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 20:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522928
|VIRIN:
|170503-F-DP685-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104333971
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 2017 67th FS Maintainer and Takeoff B-Roll, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
