Missouri National Guard's 220th Engineer Company respond to record flooding

Voice over:

“The Missouri National Guard has been mobilized in response to statewide record flooding. When more sand was needed, The 220th Engineer Company from Festus answered the call.”



Sgt. Katie Dohrman, Team Leader, 3rd Platoon, 220th Engineer Company:

“Right now we’re working with the quarry, we’re working with the city of Arnold, in order to provide them with sand for sandbagging in different parts of the park that they need. It’s kind of a corporation between the city and ourselves as well. Right now we’re taking about 13 tons at a time out of the quarry. We have 6 different 20 ton truck that we’re taking out. Within probably an hour an a half we have about 117 tons already on their way to Valley Park right now. One of the perks of being National Guard is not only can you serve overseas but you can also serve stateside, which, you know, not a lot of service branches can say that. That’s something I think we all take pride in. Not only serving overseas but serving stateside as well and helping individuals with flooding disasters and blizzards and state of emergency duties.”



Voice Over:

“Reporting from Arnold Missouri, I’m Staff Sergeant Christopher Robertson”