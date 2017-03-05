Army Staff Sergeant Roy Olon sends Mother's Day greetings from Belize to his wife in Fort Bragg, N.C. Olon is serving in Beyond the Horizon 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 18:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|522914
|VIRIN:
|170504-Z-CA120-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104333735
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|BZ
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Roy Olon Mother's Day Greeting, by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT