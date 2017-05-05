(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary Tillerson - AFSA Memorial Plaque Dedication Ceremony in Foreign Affairs Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks and participates in the AFSA Memorial Plaque Dedication Ceremony in Foreign Affairs Day, at the Department of State.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522910
    Filename: DOD_104333611
    Length: 00:20:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of State
    Secretary of State
    Foreign Affairs Day
    Rex Tillerson
    Secretary Tillerson
    AFSA Memorial Plaque Dedication Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT