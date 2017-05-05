(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BROLL: Golden Knights & Thunderbirds Community Outreach

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Taylor 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The Golden Knights performed at a career day at Fairfield High School.
    They parachuted into the courtyard infront of the highschoolers and took
    photos with student leadership.

    The Thunderbirds gave a presentation of their work at Armijo High School.
    They talked about their lives, the Travis Air Show, and answered student's
    questions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522907
    VIRIN: 170505-F-CH541-868
    Filename: DOD_104333608
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: Golden Knights & Thunderbirds Community Outreach, by SSgt Scott Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Golden Knights

