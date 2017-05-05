BROLL: Golden Knights & Thunderbirds Community Outreach

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Golden Knights performed at a career day at Fairfield High School.

They parachuted into the courtyard infront of the highschoolers and took

photos with student leadership.



The Thunderbirds gave a presentation of their work at Armijo High School.

They talked about their lives, the Travis Air Show, and answered student's

questions.