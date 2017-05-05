The Golden Knights performed at a career day at Fairfield High School.
They parachuted into the courtyard infront of the highschoolers and took
photos with student leadership.
The Thunderbirds gave a presentation of their work at Armijo High School.
They talked about their lives, the Travis Air Show, and answered student's
questions.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522907
|VIRIN:
|170505-F-CH541-868
|Filename:
|DOD_104333608
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BROLL: Golden Knights & Thunderbirds Community Outreach, by SSgt Scott Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
