(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missouri Soldiers fill sandbags for flood relief efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POPLAR BLUFF, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Soldiers from the Missouri National Guard’s 1138th Engineer Company are filling sandbags in Poplar Bluff, Mo., May 2, 2017. The National Guard was activated for state emergency duty to help with flood relief efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 20:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522901
    VIRIN: 170502-Z-UP142-001
    Filename: DOD_104333527
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: POPLAR BLUFF, MO, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Soldiers fill sandbags for flood relief efforts, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldiers
    national guard
    poplar bluff
    mong
    sandbagging
    southernfloods17
    missourifloods

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT