Soldiers from the Missouri National Guard’s 1138th Engineer Company are filling sandbags in Poplar Bluff, Mo., May 2, 2017. The National Guard was activated for state emergency duty to help with flood relief efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
05.02.2017
05.05.2017
|Package
|522901
|170502-Z-UP142-001
|DOD_104333527
|00:00:53
POPLAR BLUFF, MO, US
|5
|0
|0
|0
This work, Missouri Soldiers fill sandbags for flood relief efforts, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
