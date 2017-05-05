(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SCARNG Display Aviation Assets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erica Knight 

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from South Carolina Army National Guard Aviation talk to students about the UH-72 Lakota and AH-64 Apache Longbow helicopters during the South Carolina Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina May 5, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erica Knight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522889
    VIRIN: 170505-Z-DH163-002
    Filename: DOD_104333419
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCARNG Display Aviation Assets, by SSG Erica Knight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Army Aviation
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Soldiers
    Helicopter
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Eastover
    McEntire JNGB
    SCARNG
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    SCNG
    UH72 Lakota Helicopter
    AH64 Apache Longbow
    SC Guard Expo
    AH64 Helicopter
    UH72 Helicopter
    SC Guard Air and Ground Expo
    Air and Ground Expo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT