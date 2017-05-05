U.S. Soldiers from South Carolina Army National Guard Aviation talk to students about the UH-72 Lakota and AH-64 Apache Longbow helicopters during the South Carolina Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina May 5, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erica Knight)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 17:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522889
|VIRIN:
|170505-Z-DH163-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104333419
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SCARNG Display Aviation Assets, by SSG Erica Knight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT