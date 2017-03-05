(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spc. Samuel Cameron Mothers Day Greeting

    BELIZE

    05.03.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stowell 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Specialist Samuel Cameron send Mother's Day greetings to Ozark, Ala. from Belize. Cameron is serving in Beyond the Horizon 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 17:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 522878
    VIRIN: 170504-Z-CA120-003
    Filename: DOD_104333276
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: BZ
    Hometown: OZARK, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Samuel Cameron Mothers Day Greeting, by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ala.
    AL
    Alabama
    Mother's Day
    Ozark
    Ozark, Alabama
    bth17

    • LEAVE A COMMENT