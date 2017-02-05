(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    372nd Gives sports equipment to Belizean school

    BELIZE

    05.02.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stowell 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 372nd Engineer Company, U.S. Army Reserve, take a few moments out of their construction project to give balls and other sports equipment to the children of St. Matthews School in rural Belize. They are building a new set of class rooms in addition to other small improvements around the school.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 17:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522876
    VIRIN: 170503-Z-CA120-002
    Filename: DOD_104333271
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: BZ
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, WI, US
    Hometown: PEWAUKEE, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 372nd Gives sports equipment to Belizean school, by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    engineers
    army reserve
    construction
    BTH17
    Beyond the Horizon 2017

    • LEAVE A COMMENT