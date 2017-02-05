Members of the 372nd Engineer Company, U.S. Army Reserve, take a few moments out of their construction project to give balls and other sports equipment to the children of St. Matthews School in rural Belize. They are building a new set of class rooms in addition to other small improvements around the school.
This work, 372nd Gives sports equipment to Belizean school, by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
