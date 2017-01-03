(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    647th RSG Family Readiness Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Video by Spc. Kaitlin Waxler 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Talesh Sweetenberg, 647th RSG Family Readiness Support Assistant, talks about her role in the Family Readiness Program, and how they help keep the unit capable, combat-ready, and lethal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 16:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 522868
    VIRIN: 170301-A-GV520-939
    Filename: DOD_104333239
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 647th RSG Family Readiness Program, by SPC Kaitlin Waxler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    Family Readiness
    Family Programs
    Mission Readiness
    Army Reserve
    Army
    4th ESC
    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    647th Regional Support Group
    647th RSG
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT