U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, The Adjutant General Arkansas National Guard, presents the 19th Airlift Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal team with the U.S. Army Achievement Medal May 5, 2017 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The EOD team responded to a call Feb. 22, 2017, to Mulberry, Ark., to assist the Army National Guard by defusing a spilt load of explosive devices that shut down Interstate 40 east and westbound. They worked alongside the U.S. Army and local response teams to safely secure the area affected and disposed of the munitions in a timely manner.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522867
|VIRIN:
|170505-F-YI049-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104333214
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LRAFB EOD Medal Presentation, by TSgt Jason Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
