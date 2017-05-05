(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LRAFB EOD Medal Presentation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Armstrong 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, The Adjutant General Arkansas National Guard, presents the 19th Airlift Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal team with the U.S. Army Achievement Medal May 5, 2017 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The EOD team responded to a call Feb. 22, 2017, to Mulberry, Ark., to assist the Army National Guard by defusing a spilt load of explosive devices that shut down Interstate 40 east and westbound. They worked alongside the U.S. Army and local response teams to safely secure the area affected and disposed of the munitions in a timely manner.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522867
    VIRIN: 170505-F-YI049-001
    Filename: DOD_104333214
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB EOD Medal Presentation, by TSgt Jason Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Air Force
    EOD
    LRAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT