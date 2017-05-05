LRAFB EOD Medal Presentation

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, The Adjutant General Arkansas National Guard, presents the 19th Airlift Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal team with the U.S. Army Achievement Medal May 5, 2017 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The EOD team responded to a call Feb. 22, 2017, to Mulberry, Ark., to assist the Army National Guard by defusing a spilt load of explosive devices that shut down Interstate 40 east and westbound. They worked alongside the U.S. Army and local response teams to safely secure the area affected and disposed of the munitions in a timely manner.