U.S. Soldiers from South Carolina Army National Guard Aviation demonstrate the capabilities of the UH60 Black Hawk helicopter during the Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina on May 5, 2017. The helicopter crew demonstrated firefighting and sling-load operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erica Knight)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522864
|VIRIN:
|170505-Z-DH163-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104333205
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SCARNG Demonstrates Black Hawk Capabilities, by SSG Erica Knight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
