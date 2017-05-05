SCARNG Demonstrates Black Hawk Capabilities

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from South Carolina Army National Guard Aviation demonstrate the capabilities of the UH60 Black Hawk helicopter during the Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina on May 5, 2017. The helicopter crew demonstrated firefighting and sling-load operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erica Knight)