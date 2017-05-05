(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SCARNG Demonstrates Black Hawk Capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erica Knight 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers from South Carolina Army National Guard Aviation demonstrate the capabilities of the UH60 Black Hawk helicopter during the Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina on May 5, 2017. The helicopter crew demonstrated firefighting and sling-load operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erica Knight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522864
    VIRIN: 170505-Z-DH163-001
    Filename: DOD_104333205
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCARNG Demonstrates Black Hawk Capabilities, by SSG Erica Knight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    Black Hawk
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Sling-load
    Army Aviation
    South Carolina National Guard
    Black Hawk Helicopter
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Soldiers
    Helicopter
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Eastover
    McEntire JNGB
    SCARNG
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    SCNG
    SC Guard Expo
    SC Guard Air and Ground Expo
    Air and Ground Expo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT