(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    20th Fighter Wing Airmen return from AOR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sean Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing returned from a deployment to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522856
    VIRIN: 170505-F-JQ132-001
    Filename: DOD_104333080
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Fighter Wing Airmen return from AOR, by A1C Sean Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    homecoming
    return
    shaw afb
    shaw
    family
    deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT