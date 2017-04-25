US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ESTONIA 04.25.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

The latest generation of US fighter jets have started training over continental Europe. The move is part of an effort to reassure NATO Allies amid tensions with Russia.



Two US Air Force F-35 fighter jets have arrived in Estonia. It’s the first time the aircraft has taken part in training over continental Europe. The deployment is part of the European Reassurance Initiative, implemented by the United States to provide effective deterrence and assurance measures in Eastern Europe in the wake of a more aggressive Russia. The F-35s will remain in Estonia for several weeks, conducting training flights with aircraft from the US and other NATO Allies.



Footage includes shots of US Air Force F-35s Lightning II and shots of the Minister of Defence, Margus Tsahkna, meeting Air Marshal Stuart Evans, Deputy Commander of NATO Allied Air Command. Footage also includes interviews with Major Jason Rickard F-35s Lightning II pilot US Air Force, Colonel Jaak Tarien Commander of Estonian Air Force, and Air Marshal Stuart Evans DCOM of NATO Allied Air Command.