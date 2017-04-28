(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-35A first deployment to Bulgaria - B-Roll

    BULGARIA

    04.28.2017

    Two US Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft practise air-to-air refuelling before arriving for the first time in Bulgaria. Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria, is hosting the arrival ceremony.

    Two US Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 34th Fighter Squadron are on temporary deployment to RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom. Alongside one KC-135R Stratotanker from the 459th Air Refueling Wing, these aircraft fly from Hill Air Force Base in the US to Graf Ignatievo Air Base in Bulgaria as part of a training deployment.

    (00:00) (00:36) These first shots were donated by BBC Senior Reporter Alex Dunlop. Mail: alex.dunlop@bbc.co.uk. Images of US F-35A fighters land in Europe for the first time at Royal Air Force Base in Lakenheath, UK. The planes came from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, USA. The rest of the footage below is NATOChannel Broll.
    (00:36) (00:47) Images of the take-off on board the KC-135R Stratotanker
    (00:47) (02:14) Images of the two US Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft flying along the tanker
    (02:14) (04:58) Images of the two US Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft performing air-to-air refuelling
    (04:58) (05:23) F-35 fighters already deployed at Graf Ignatievo Air Base in Bulgaria which gets ready for the visit of the President of Bulgaria and a ceremony
    (05:23) (05:44) Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria, talks to the press

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522845
    Filename: DOD_104332994
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    • LEAVE A COMMENT