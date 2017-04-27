(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    914th Lt named AFRC Civilian Firefighter of the Year

    NIAGARA FALLS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Williams 

    914th Airlift Wing

    The Niagara Falls 914th Airlift Wing's Lieutenant Brain Nosbich was named the 2016 AFRC Civilian Firefighter of the Year. Nosbich was recognized as a result of his instructing hundreds of military and civilians every year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 15:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522841
    VIRIN: 170505-F-HZ625-001
    Filename: DOD_104332990
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 914th Lt named AFRC Civilian Firefighter of the Year, by SrA Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Niagara Falls
    914th Airlift Wing
    914th AW
    Brian Nosbich

