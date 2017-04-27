914th Lt named AFRC Civilian Firefighter of the Year

The Niagara Falls 914th Airlift Wing's Lieutenant Brain Nosbich was named the 2016 AFRC Civilian Firefighter of the Year. Nosbich was recognized as a result of his instructing hundreds of military and civilians every year.
