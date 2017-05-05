B-Roll package of U.S. Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 perform preflight operational checks on a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 4, 2017. Northern Edge, Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise, is designed to enhance interoperability among the services and ensure service members are ready for deployment. The exercise provides real-world proficiency in detection and tracking of units at sea, in the air and on land and response to multiple crises in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The Marines are with VMFA-121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andy Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 13:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522820
|VIRIN:
|170505-M-MI258-848
|Filename:
|DOD_104332729
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll | F-35B Lightning II getting a preflight operation check, by LCpl Andy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
