    B-Roll | F-35B Lightning II getting a preflight operation check

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andy Martinez 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    B-Roll package of U.S. Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 perform preflight operational checks on a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 4, 2017. Northern Edge, Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise, is designed to enhance interoperability among the services and ensure service members are ready for deployment. The exercise provides real-world proficiency in detection and tracking of units at sea, in the air and on land and response to multiple crises in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The Marines are with VMFA-121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andy Martinez)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522820
    VIRIN: 170505-M-MI258-848
    Filename: DOD_104332729
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll | F-35B Lightning II getting a preflight operation check, by LCpl Andy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine
    combat
    Okinawa
    Alaska
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    USMC
    ordinance
    Fuel
    Pacific
    F-22
    Fuel Tanks
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Refuelers
    F-22 Raptor
    Iwakuni
    Tankers
    Navy
    PACOM
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Army
    VMFA-232
    F-35B
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    III MEF
    lethal
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    Northern Edge
    MAG-12
    Alaskan Command
    UDP
    F-35B Lightning II
    VMFA-121
    ALCOM
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121
    2017
    survivable
    NE17
    attack fighters

