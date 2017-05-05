JMSDF - MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2017

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, hosted the 41st Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force – MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day, May 5, 2017. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a single-day air show designed to foster positive relationships and offer an elevating experience that displays the communal support between the U.S. and Japan. The air show also encompassed various U.S. and Japanese static aircraft displays, aerial performances and demonstrations, food and entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin, Cpl. Donato Maffin, Cpl. Cody Hastings Shepard, LCpl. David Delgadillo, LCpl. Garret Burns, Pfc. Isabella Ortega, and LCpl. Charles Plouffe)
