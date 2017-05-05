(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JMSDF - MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    05.05.2017

    Video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, hosted the 41st Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force – MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day, May 5, 2017. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a single-day air show designed to foster positive relationships and offer an elevating experience that displays the communal support between the U.S. and Japan. The air show also encompassed various U.S. and Japanese static aircraft displays, aerial performances and demonstrations, food and entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin, Cpl. Donato Maffin, Cpl. Cody Hastings Shepard, LCpl. David Delgadillo, LCpl. Garret Burns, Pfc. Isabella Ortega, and LCpl. Charles Plouffe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 13:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522816
    VIRIN: 170505-M-IK654-0001
    Filename: DOD_104332725
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF - MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2017, by Cpl Waiyan Tin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #FD17MCAS IwakuniJapan U.S.U.S. Marine CorpsAir showInteroperabilityGolden KnightsMV-22B OspreyBlue

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT