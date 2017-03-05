(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMGR-252 participates in the military exchange program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Roux 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 participates in the Canadian Military Exchange Program with 436 Tactical Support Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Force near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., May 3, 2017. Capt. Torrey Price and Capt. Edward Fagan, both flew the KC-130J Super Hercules during a training exercise to improve their air-to-air refueling skillset. Participating in air-to-air refueling training exercises provides pilots with the opportunity to maintain readiness, re-affirm their skills, and improve on lessons learned. Air-to-air refueling missions provide the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing with the capability to extend the length of time an aircraft can remain in the air while conducting missions. Price is a pilot assigned to 436 TSS, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Fagan is a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Air Wing. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Roux/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522812
    VIRIN: 170503-M-JM834-222
    Filename: DOD_104332718
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-252 participates in the military exchange program, by LCpl Justin Roux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Service Members
    Canadian
    Canada
    KC-130J
    USMC
    2nd MAW
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    C-130J
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point
    2d MAW
    Semper Fi
    VMGR-252
    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252
    C-130J Super Hercules
    United States Marines
    Royal Canadian Air Force
    2MAW
    VMFA-533
    Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 533
    436 Tactical Squadron
    McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT