VMGR-252 participates in the military exchange program

Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 participates in the Canadian Military Exchange Program with 436 Tactical Support Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Force near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., May 3, 2017. Capt. Torrey Price and Capt. Edward Fagan, both flew the KC-130J Super Hercules during a training exercise to improve their air-to-air refueling skillset. Participating in air-to-air refueling training exercises provides pilots with the opportunity to maintain readiness, re-affirm their skills, and improve on lessons learned. Air-to-air refueling missions provide the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing with the capability to extend the length of time an aircraft can remain in the air while conducting missions. Price is a pilot assigned to 436 TSS, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Fagan is a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Air Wing. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Roux/ Released)