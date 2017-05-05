Naval Air Warfare Training System's Division trains LCS Sailors in a safe, controlled environment.
This work, All Hands Update: LCS Training System, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
