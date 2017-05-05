(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Headlines for Friday, May 5, 2017

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    Home of the Blues to Host America's Navy, Navy Celebrates 2017 Asian American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 12:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522803
    VIRIN: 170505-N-QI228-001
    Filename: DOD_104332568
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Friday, May 5, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    heritage
    Navy Week
    Memphis
    Navy
    Sailor
    month
    centennial
    Naval Support Activity Mid-South
    All Hands Update
    Asian American Pacific Islander
    Memphis Air Show

