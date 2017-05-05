(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson camera spray with Minister of Foreign Relations of the Republic of Chile

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    U.S. Department of State

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets His Excellency Heraldo Munoz Valenzuela, Minister of Foreign Relations of the Republic of Chile.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    camera spray
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
    Heraldo Munoz Valenzuela
    Minister of Foreign Relations
    Republic of Chile

