MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522797" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Japanese locals attended the 41st Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force – Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2017. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a single-day air show designed to foster positive relationships and offer an elevating experience that displays the communal support between the U.S. and Japan. The air show also encompassed various U.S. and Japanese static aircraft displays, aerial performances and demonstrations, food and entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. David Delgadillo)