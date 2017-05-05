(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2017

    05.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Delgadillo 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japanese locals attended the 41st Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force – Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2017. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a single-day air show designed to foster positive relationships and offer an elevating experience that displays the communal support between the U.S. and Japan. The air show also encompassed various U.S. and Japanese static aircraft displays, aerial performances and demonstrations, food and entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. David Delgadillo)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522797
    VIRIN: 170505-M-MO960-002
    Filename: DOD_104332532
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2017, by LCpl David Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force – Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day Air Show 2017

