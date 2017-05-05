Check out whats happening Around the MEF!
For more information visit the links below!!
CBRN training week
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/522333/cbrn-training-week
Fun in the sun: SMP challenges Miramar Ranch Elementary
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/522079/fun-sun-smp-challenges-miramar-ranch-elementary
S2ME2 Wrap-up Video
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/522312/s2me2-wrap-up-video
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 13:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522795
|VIRIN:
|170505-M-LQ865-591
|Filename:
|DOD_104332524
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the MEF, by LCpl A. J. Van Fredenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT