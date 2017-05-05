(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Around the MEF

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. A. J. Van Fredenberg 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Check out whats happening Around the MEF!
    For more information visit the links below!!

    CBRN training week
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/522333/cbrn-training-week

    Fun in the sun: SMP challenges Miramar Ranch Elementary
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/522079/fun-sun-smp-challenges-miramar-ranch-elementary

    S2ME2 Wrap-up Video
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/522312/s2me2-wrap-up-video

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 13:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522795
    VIRIN: 170505-M-LQ865-591
    Filename: DOD_104332524
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MEF, by LCpl A. J. Van Fredenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Pendleton
    I MEF
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    I MHG
    I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group
    Pendleton Marines

