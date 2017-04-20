U.S. and Slovenian special operations forces converged in Serbia to broaden the tactical and technical capabilities of the Serbian special anti-terrorism unit known as the Specijalna Antiteroriaticka Jendinica during a joint combined exchange training event in the Goc Mountains of Serbian, April 3-30, 2017. The training event highlighted the U.S. commitment to a safe and secure Serbia.
This work, Serbia JCET with Music SUB Title, by SSG Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
