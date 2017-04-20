(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SERBIA

    04.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Henry Gundacker 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe

    U.S. and Slovenian special operations forces converged in Serbia to broaden the tactical and technical capabilities of the Serbian special anti-terrorism unit known as the Specijalna Antiteroriaticka Jendinica during a joint combined exchange training event in the Goc Mountains of Serbian, April 3-30, 2017. The training event highlighted the U.S. commitment to a safe and secure Serbia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serbia JCET with Music SUB Title, by SSG Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SOF #specialforces #SOCEUR #Serbia

