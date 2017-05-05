Marines and Sailors assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa wish their families a Happy Mother's Day on Morón Air Base, Spain, May 5, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF deployed to conduct limited crisis response and theater security operations in Europe and North Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jodson B. Graves)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522775
|VIRIN:
|170405-M-SW506-005
|Filename:
|DOD_104332462
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, One Takes & Outtakes (SPMAGTF-CR-AF Mother's Day Shoutouts), by Cpl Jodson Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
