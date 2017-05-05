(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Crane Report 05/05/2017

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Capt. Amy Crane and Brett Day

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    The Crane Report is a weekly newscast highlighting news and events happening around Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 11:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 522769
    VIRIN: 170505-N-EY088-001
    Filename: DOD_104332390
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: CRANE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crane Report 05/05/2017, by CPT Amy Crane and Brett Day, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

