    MCAS Iwakuni and JMSDF celebrate 41st Annual Friendship Day (Package/Pkg)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emma Norris 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni opened up the gates welcoming the Japanese community. Lance Corporal Emma Norris headed to the airfield to show you what festivities they participated in. This story includes soundbites from Gunnery Sgt. Markwilson Viloria, H&HS Squadron Gunnery Sergeant, Rebecca Kelly, SMP Volunteer, and Christian Masterson, MWSS-171 Volunteer, Bellingham, Washington. This story is also available in high definition.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 11:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522765
    VIRIN: 170505-M-YH084-0001
    Filename: DOD_104332320
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: BELLINGHAM, WA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni and JMSDF celebrate 41st Annual Friendship Day (Package/Pkg), by LCpl Emma Norris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    JMSDF
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    US Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Emma Norris
    FD17
    Friendship Day 2017

