MCAS Iwakuni and JMSDF celebrate 41st Annual Friendship Day (Package/Pkg)

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni opened up the gates welcoming the Japanese community. Lance Corporal Emma Norris headed to the airfield to show you what festivities they participated in. This story includes soundbites from Gunnery Sgt. Markwilson Viloria, H&HS Squadron Gunnery Sergeant, Rebecca Kelly, SMP Volunteer, and Christian Masterson, MWSS-171 Volunteer, Bellingham, Washington. This story is also available in high definition.