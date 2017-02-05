Documentation of the dual change of command for the Air Force Research Lab and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in the National Museum of the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 10:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522757
|VIRIN:
|170502-F-BW617-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104331865
|Length:
|01:00:31
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFRL and LCMC change of command, by SSgt Ashley Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT