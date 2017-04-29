Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members work together to build a classroom for Duran Elementary School in Dumalag, Capiz, April 29, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Megan Lobo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 08:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522744
|VIRIN:
|170429-M-IV261-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104331078
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|DUMALAG, PH
This work, AFP, U.S. service members work together to build classroom (BRoll), by LCpl Megan Lobo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
