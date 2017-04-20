(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US, Japan Airmen enhance bilateral partnership, make friends

    CHITOSE AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Stratton 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 35th Fighter Wing from Misawa Air Base flew to Chitose Air Base on the island of Hokkaido April 11-20 for a U.S.-Japan Bilateral Career Training specifically designed to bring the two nation’s air forces closer as allies and friends.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 04:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522729
    VIRIN: 170420-F-JF989-261
    Filename: DOD_104330967
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: CHITOSE AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Japan Airmen enhance bilateral partnership, make friends, by SSgt Benjamin Stratton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    medical
    Japan
    culture
    Misawa Air Base
    leadership
    crew chief
    exchange
    United States
    career
    air traffic control
    civil engineering
    Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
    interoperability
    ammo
    Hokkaido
    quality assurance
    35th Fighter Wing
    AFE
    public affairs
    bilateral
    cultural exchange
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    security forces
    ammunition
    maintenance
    partnership
    mission
    training
    ATC
    JASDF
    security alliance
    aircrew flight equipment
    patient administration
    Chitose Air Base
    F-15J Eagle
    cultural dance
    Wild Weasels
    Kawasaki C-1
    2nd Air Wing
    Koku-Jieitai

