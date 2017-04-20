Airmen with the 35th Fighter Wing from Misawa Air Base flew to Chitose Air Base on the island of Hokkaido April 11-20 for a U.S.-Japan Bilateral Career Training specifically designed to bring the two nation’s air forces closer as allies and friends.
This work, US, Japan Airmen enhance bilateral partnership, make friends, by SSgt Benjamin Stratton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
US, Japan Airmen enhance bilateral partnership, make friends
