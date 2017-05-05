(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170505-MIS-POST_OFFICE

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.05.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    Misawa’s flight line closure significantly impacts more than just personnel traveling to and from the base. Even the postal service needs to adapt to this change. Petty Officer Dean Cates learns what Misawa’s post office is doing to compensate for the lack of available flight line. Misawa’s post office processes around 1,000 parcels each day.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170505-MIS-POST_OFFICE, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MC2 Dean Cates

