170505-MIS-POST_OFFICE

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522725" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Misawa’s flight line closure significantly impacts more than just personnel traveling to and from the base. Even the postal service needs to adapt to this change. Petty Officer Dean Cates learns what Misawa’s post office is doing to compensate for the lack of available flight line. Misawa’s post office processes around 1,000 parcels each day.