Misawa’s flight line closure significantly impacts more than just personnel traveling to and from the base. Even the postal service needs to adapt to this change. Petty Officer Dean Cates learns what Misawa’s post office is doing to compensate for the lack of available flight line. Misawa’s post office processes around 1,000 parcels each day.
|05.05.2017
|05.05.2017 02:38
|Package
|522725
|170505-N-RG587-002
|DOD_104330819
|00:01:53
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, 170505-MIS-POST_OFFICE, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
