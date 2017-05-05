170504-MIS-WATER_TREATMENT

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tap water has to come from and go somewhere, and it’s not a simple process. Petty Officer Dean Cates learns how Misawa residents get the water from their taps, and where it goes after going down the drain. The water treatment plant on base processes around 800,000 gallons of water daily.