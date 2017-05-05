(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170504-MIS-WATER_TREATMENT

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.05.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    Tap water has to come from and go somewhere, and it’s not a simple process. Petty Officer Dean Cates learns how Misawa residents get the water from their taps, and where it goes after going down the drain. The water treatment plant on base processes around 800,000 gallons of water daily.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 02:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522724
    VIRIN: 170505-N-RG586-001
    Filename: DOD_104330818
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, 170504-MIS-WATER_TREATMENT, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    water
    Misawa Air Base
    treatment
    wells
    waste
    processing
    drinking
    reuse
    potable
    fresh
    filtering
    MC2 Dean Cates

