Tap water has to come from and go somewhere, and it’s not a simple process. Petty Officer Dean Cates learns how Misawa residents get the water from their taps, and where it goes after going down the drain. The water treatment plant on base processes around 800,000 gallons of water daily.
|05.05.2017
|05.05.2017 02:38
|Package
|522724
|170505-N-RG586-001
|DOD_104330818
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, 170504-MIS-WATER_TREATMENT, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
