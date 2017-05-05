ACM JHAST Departs

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Sailor Lt. Arthur Rosete, medical planner, assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Brigade, speaks about the alert contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill to prepare for future operations and exercises on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2017. The ACM must be prepared to respond within 24 hours to crises throughout the Asia-Pacific region to mitigate crises, protect U.S. citizens and territories, or counter threats to U.S. national interests as needed. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud/Released)