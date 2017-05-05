U.S. Marines and Sailors take part in an alert contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill to prepare for future operations and exercises on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2017. The ACM must be prepared to respond within 24 hours to crises throughout the Asia-Pacific region to mitigate crises, protect U.S. citizens and territories, or counter threats to U.S. national interests as needed. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud/Released)
|05.05.2017
|05.05.2017 02:20
|B-Roll
|522711
|170505-M-NV775-0002
|DOD_104330115
|00:02:55
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, ACM JHAST Departs, by LCpl Jesus McCloud, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
