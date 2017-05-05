(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ACM JHAST Departs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines and Sailors take part in an alert contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill to prepare for future operations and exercises on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2017. The ACM must be prepared to respond within 24 hours to crises throughout the Asia-Pacific region to mitigate crises, protect U.S. citizens and territories, or counter threats to U.S. national interests as needed. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 01:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522708
    VIRIN: 170505-M-NV775-0001
    Filename: DOD_104329656
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACM JHAST Departs, by LCpl Jesus McCloud, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JOINT
    DRILL
    JAPAN
    OKINAWA
    OSPREY
    FAST
    CAT
    DEPART
    SAILORS
    HUMANITARIAN
    BRIG GEN
    MARINES
    MAGTF
    III MEF
    REACT
    MCAS FUTENMA
    III MEB
    JANSEN
    ACM
    JESUS MCCLOUD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT