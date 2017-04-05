President Donald J. Trump and Navy Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr.,
commander of U.S. Pacific Command, deliver remarks at the Battle of the Coral Sea 75th Anniversary Dinner in New York, May 4, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 01:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|522699
|Filename:
|DOD_104328978
|Length:
|01:59:58
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trump, Pacom Commander Speak at Commemorative Event in New York, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT