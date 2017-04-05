(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trump, Pacom Commander Speak at Commemorative Event in New York

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    President Donald J. Trump and Navy Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr.,
    commander of U.S. Pacific Command, deliver remarks at the Battle of the Coral Sea 75th Anniversary Dinner in New York, May 4, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 01:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trump, Pacom Commander Speak at Commemorative Event in New York, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

