    Missouri Soldiers reinforce levee in Poplar Bluff

    POPLAR BLUFF, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Soldiers from the Missouri National Guard have helped local authorities reinforce two sections of the levee in Poplar Bluff on May 4, 2017. The National Guard was activated for state emergency duty due to the rising flood waters across Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 22:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522693
    VIRIN: 170504-Z-UP142-996
    Filename: DOD_104328915
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: POPLAR BLUFF, MO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Soldiers reinforce levee in Poplar Bluff, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Poplar Bluff
    sandbagging
    SED
    southernfloods17
    Missouri flooding
    2017 flood

