Missouri Soldiers reinforce levee in Poplar Bluff

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522693" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Missouri National Guard have helped local authorities reinforce two sections of the levee in Poplar Bluff on May 4, 2017. The National Guard was activated for state emergency duty due to the rising flood waters across Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)