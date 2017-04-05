Soldiers from the Missouri National Guard have helped local authorities reinforce two sections of the levee in Poplar Bluff on May 4, 2017. The National Guard was activated for state emergency duty due to the rising flood waters across Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 22:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522693
|VIRIN:
|170504-Z-UP142-996
|Filename:
|DOD_104328915
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|POPLAR BLUFF, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Missouri Soldiers reinforce levee in Poplar Bluff, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT