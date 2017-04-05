(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eighth Coast Guard District hosts Secretaría de Marina and U.S. Army Joint Task Force North

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lora Ratliff 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    Members of the Eighth Coast Guard District hosted members of the Secretaría de Marina and U.S. Army Joint Task Force North to bolster partnership for future search and rescue, law enforcement, and pollution response cases, Thursday, May 4, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lora Ratliff

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 20:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 522686
    VIRIN: 170504-G-PJ203-1001
    Filename: DOD_104328809
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Coast Guard District hosts Secretaría de Marina and U.S. Army Joint Task Force North, by PO3 Lora Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    JTF
    partnership
    Army
    Joint Task Force North
    SEMAR
    Secretaria de Marina

