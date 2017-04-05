Members of the Eighth Coast Guard District hosted members of the Secretaría de Marina and U.S. Army Joint Task Force North to bolster partnership for future search and rescue, law enforcement, and pollution response cases, Thursday, May 4, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lora Ratliff
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 20:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|522686
|VIRIN:
|170504-G-PJ203-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104328809
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eighth Coast Guard District hosts Secretaría de Marina and U.S. Army Joint Task Force North, by PO3 Lora Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
