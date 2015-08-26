This emotionally charged video shows how easy it is for an adult to drown in seconds from falling overboard. Sharing this with those you love or care about could save a life. Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns. Learn more at PleaseWearIt.com
This work, Drowning in 60 seconds, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
