Drowning in 60 seconds

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522681" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This emotionally charged video shows how easy it is for an adult to drown in seconds from falling overboard. Sharing this with those you love or care about could save a life. Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns. Learn more at PleaseWearIt.com