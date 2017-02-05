(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAS Sailors Cups

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.02.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Kreitzer 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    Teamwork is essential in the military. It helps build trust and friendship between service members. Petty Officer Zach Kreitzer shows us how Sailors in Sasebo did just that with their Japanese counterparts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 02:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522676
    VIRIN: 170502-N-PN275-001
    Filename: DOD_104328745
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Sailors Cups, by PO3 Zachary Kreitzer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sports
    AFN
    fun
    Japan
    Sasebo
    Japanese
    team building
    JMSDF
    DMA
    sportsmanship
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Bilateral
    Sailors
    Camaraderie
    counterparts
    Commander Task Force 76

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT