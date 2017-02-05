Teamwork is essential in the military. It helps build trust and friendship between service members. Petty Officer Zach Kreitzer shows us how Sailors in Sasebo did just that with their Japanese counterparts.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2017 02:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522676
|VIRIN:
|170502-N-PN275-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104328745
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFAS Sailors Cups, by PO3 Zachary Kreitzer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
