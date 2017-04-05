Arkansas National Guard Black Hawk Flyover of Flooded Portions of Northeast Arkansas

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 120 Arkansas National Guard soldiers and airmen are currently deployed to northeast Arkansas to assist local and state authorities after heavy flooding. The guardsmen are aiding in evacuation of citizens and also assisting law enforcement by providing security and traffic control in affected areas.