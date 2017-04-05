More than 120 Arkansas National Guard soldiers and airmen are currently deployed to northeast Arkansas to assist local and state authorities after heavy flooding. The guardsmen are aiding in evacuation of citizens and also assisting law enforcement by providing security and traffic control in affected areas.
|05.04.2017
|05.04.2017 19:49
|B-Roll
|522671
|170504-Z-WE055-001
|DOD_104328656
|00:12:48
|POCAHONTAS, AR, US
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|POCAHONTAS, AR, US
This work, Arkansas National Guard Black Hawk Flyover of Flooded Portions of Northeast Arkansas, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
