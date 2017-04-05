During the 2017 Wildland firefighting Exercise (WLFFEX) at Lake O'Neil on Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 4, 2017. The WLFFEX is an annual training event to exercise the firefighting efforts by aviation and ground assets from MCIWEST-MCB Camp Pendleton, Third Marine Air Wing, Navy Region South West, Third Fleet, CAL FIRE, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Francisco Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522665
|Filename:
|DOD_104328584
|Length:
|00:24:15
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCIWEST-MCB CAMPEN Wildland Firefighting Exercise(WFE) 2017 - B-Roll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
