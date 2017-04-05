MCIWEST-MCB CAMPEN Wildland Firefighting Exercise(WFE) 2017 - B-Roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During the 2017 Wildland firefighting Exercise (WLFFEX) at Lake O'Neil on Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 4, 2017. The WLFFEX is an annual training event to exercise the firefighting efforts by aviation and ground assets from MCIWEST-MCB Camp Pendleton, Third Marine Air Wing, Navy Region South West, Third Fleet, CAL FIRE, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Francisco Diaz)