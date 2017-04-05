(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMPEN Wildland Firefighting Exercise(WFE) 2017 - B-Roll

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    During the 2017 Wildland firefighting Exercise (WLFFEX) at Lake O'Neil on Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 4, 2017. The WLFFEX is an annual training event to exercise the firefighting efforts by aviation and ground assets from MCIWEST-MCB Camp Pendleton, Third Marine Air Wing, Navy Region South West, Third Fleet, CAL FIRE, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Francisco Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522665
    Filename: DOD_104328584
    Length: 00:24:15
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIWEST-MCB CAMPEN Wildland Firefighting Exercise(WFE) 2017 - B-Roll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    San Diego County Sheriff's Department
    Cal Fire
    Firefighting Exercise
    MCIWEST-MCB
    WLFFEX

