Mississippi National Guard Retiree Day Broll

The Mississippi National Guard will host its annual Retiree Day Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center just South of Hattiesburg, Miss. The event will honor Mississippi Army and Air National Guard retired Service members and their Families for outstanding service to their state and country. Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi, Col. Gregory S. Michel, Camp Shelby commander, Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, MSNG senior enlisted advisor, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Little, Camp Shelby Command Sgt. Maj., will be present to welcome retirees and their Families for a time of reflection and fellowship with military comrades. The event will be held at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum this year and will give participants a first-hand look at the newly renovated facility. The annual event typically draws crowds of anywhere from 100 to 300.