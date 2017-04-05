(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mississippi National Guard Retiree Day Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by 2nd Lt. Rachel Henson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    The Mississippi National Guard will host its annual Retiree Day Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center just South of Hattiesburg, Miss. The event will honor Mississippi Army and Air National Guard retired Service members and their Families for outstanding service to their state and country. Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi, Col. Gregory S. Michel, Camp Shelby commander, Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, MSNG senior enlisted advisor, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Little, Camp Shelby Command Sgt. Maj., will be present to welcome retirees and their Families for a time of reflection and fellowship with military comrades. The event will be held at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum this year and will give participants a first-hand look at the newly renovated facility. The annual event typically draws crowds of anywhere from 100 to 300.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522645
    VIRIN: 170504-A-RH301-720
    Filename: DOD_104328429
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Retiree Day Broll, by 2LT Rachel Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MSNG Retiree Day 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT