Atlantic Trident 17: Ready to Fight

If we had to fight tomorrow in a high intensity conflict the United States Air Force, Royal Air Force, and Armée de l'air would engage together. Atlantic Trident 17 provides the simulated battleground that prepares us for any adversary and protects our nations.