    Atlantic Trident 17: Ready to Fight

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Enrique Barcelo, Airman 1st Class Amanda Dole and Senior Airman Nicolas Myers

    633rd Air Base Wing

    If we had to fight tomorrow in a high intensity conflict the United States Air Force, Royal Air Force, and Armée de l'air would engage together. Atlantic Trident 17 provides the simulated battleground that prepares us for any adversary and protects our nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 17:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522643
    VIRIN: 170504-F-AF248-001
    Filename: DOD_104328412
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Trident 17: Ready to Fight, by SrA Enrique Barcelo, A1C Amanda Dole and SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

