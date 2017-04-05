(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ready We Stand: Our Diverse Guard

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by 1st Lt. Leanna Litsch 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    As part of Diversity Month, the Oklahoma National Guard Office of Public Affairs has produced a video of eight Service Members, as both Guardsmen and Civilians.

    Our Guard is diverse, not only in race and ethnicity, but in careers and culture. We are the community. We are among the few who answer the call to both State and Nation. We are Citizen Soldiers and Airmen, and We Stand Ready.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017
    Category: Commercials
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready We Stand: Our Diverse Guard, by 1LT Leanna Litsch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Diversity
    Oklahoma National Guard

