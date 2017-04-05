As part of Diversity Month, the Oklahoma National Guard Office of Public Affairs has produced a video of eight Service Members, as both Guardsmen and Civilians.
Our Guard is diverse, not only in race and ethnicity, but in careers and culture. We are the community. We are among the few who answer the call to both State and Nation. We are Citizen Soldiers and Airmen, and We Stand Ready.
|05.04.2017
|05.04.2017 17:13
|Commercials
|522636
|170504-A-NK138-292
|DOD_104328369
|00:02:57
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
This work, Ready We Stand: Our Diverse Guard, by 1LT Leanna Litsch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
