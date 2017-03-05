Marines Surprise WWII Veteran

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl.) Marines from Expeditionary Strike Group 2 surprise World War II and Korean War Marine aviator Capt. Robert "Woody" Woodbury at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. The 93-year old veteran displayed the American flag on a pole outside of his house, but the Marines in town for Fleet Week Port Everglades wanted to present the veteran with a new flag, May 3.



Video shot by LT Cheryl A. Collins, NR Naval Public Affairs Support Element East