    Marines Surprise WWII Veteran

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    (FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl.) Marines from Expeditionary Strike Group 2 surprise World War II and Korean War Marine aviator Capt. Robert "Woody" Woodbury at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. The 93-year old veteran displayed the American flag on a pole outside of his house, but the Marines in town for Fleet Week Port Everglades wanted to present the veteran with a new flag, May 3.

    Video shot by LT Cheryl A. Collins, NR Naval Public Affairs Support Element East

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 16:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522632
    VIRIN: 170503-N-FB085-001
    Filename: DOD_104328335
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Surprise WWII Veteran, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

