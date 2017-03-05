(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl.) Marines from Expeditionary Strike Group 2 surprise World War II and Korean War Marine aviator Capt. Robert "Woody" Woodbury at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. The 93-year old veteran displayed the American flag on a pole outside of his house, but the Marines in town for Fleet Week Port Everglades wanted to present the veteran with a new flag, May 3.
Video shot by LT Cheryl A. Collins, NR Naval Public Affairs Support Element East
This work, Marines Surprise WWII Veteran, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
