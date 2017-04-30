(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rehabilitating Ukraine’s injured soldiers – the road to the Invictus Games, IT version (without music)

    KYIV, UKRAINE

    04.30.2017

    Check out these inspirational Ukrainian servicemen, some of whom have battled back from serious injury sustained in the line of duty to try out for the Invictus Games this September.

    At an athletics track in Kyiv, injured servicemen, many of whom are missing limbs, take part in various sporting events including running, weights, rowing, shot put, swimming and archery to see who will compete for Ukraine at this year’s Invictus Games in Toronto from 23 to 30 September 2017.
    NATO has put forward 2.25 million Euros for a rehabilitation Trust Fund for Ukraine to help those servicemen injured in the Russia-Ukraine conflict to get back on their feet, part of which is helping to fund the trials.
    Footage includes various shots of the Ukrainian athletes taking part in the events.

    This version does not include graphics, music, or subtitles.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 16:23
